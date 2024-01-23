WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $57.00 at Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 960,497 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

