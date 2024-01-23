International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore

Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.12. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $174.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.