Genpact (NYSE:G) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,725,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 429,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

