Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $121.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

