BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CCI opened at $108.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Crown Castle by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 52,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.