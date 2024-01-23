Raymond James Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $625.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $550.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $545.59.

KLA Stock Up 1.6 %

KLAC opened at $623.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $628.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

