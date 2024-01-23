Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $108.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Stock Up 1.3 %

MATX stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.45.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the third quarter valued at about $14,074,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

