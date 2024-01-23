Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $755.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $637.40.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $692.51 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $698.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.80. The firm has a market cap of $307.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,245,644 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

