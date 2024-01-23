Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

