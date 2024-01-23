Raymond James Cuts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.39.

RWT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $801.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

