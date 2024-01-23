Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YGR. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

YGR stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.5089286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

