Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,228 shares of company stock worth $19,785,171 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

