VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VFS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $6.16 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

