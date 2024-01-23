Ikena Oncology’s (IKNA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IKNA. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.29. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative return on equity of 42.27% and a negative net margin of 327.46%. Research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 19.4% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 257,814 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

