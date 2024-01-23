Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XMTR. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xometry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

XMTR stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Xometry has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $826,077. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xometry by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

