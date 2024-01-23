Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $11.00

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDRX. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Veradigm has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

