Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $619,036 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.