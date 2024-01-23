Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

