Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGY. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

