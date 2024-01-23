Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

