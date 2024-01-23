Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Matterport has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,221,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 82,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

