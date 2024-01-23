Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

Orange stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Orange

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 265,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

