Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of SRT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter worth $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Startek during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Startek by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

