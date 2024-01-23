Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $500.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $477.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $310,208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,912,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

