United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.31 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $585.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.65.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.