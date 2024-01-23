Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

