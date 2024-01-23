The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.52.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,426,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,417 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,939 shares of company stock worth $12,327,980. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $81,174,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

