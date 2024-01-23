Pathward Financial (CASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Pathward Financial has set its FY23 guidance at $6.20-6.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pathward Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 619.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 280,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 191.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 87,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 243.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

