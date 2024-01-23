Needham & Company LLC Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $133.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.