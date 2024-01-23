Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $283.80 million, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 0.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

