WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $39.96 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after buying an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

