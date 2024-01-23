Head to Head Survey: CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth -4.51% -0.95% -0.45% Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CTO Realty Growth and Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.

62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.64 $3.16 million ($0.43) -39.16 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

