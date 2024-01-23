Barrington Research Raises Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target to $65.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock worth $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

