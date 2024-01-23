JMP Securities Boosts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.32.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.