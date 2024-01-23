Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.46.

NYSE BEN opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 102,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

