Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.09.

COUR stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 597,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 597,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,234,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,240 shares of company stock worth $23,998,299. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

