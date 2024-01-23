Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $37.00 at Oppenheimer

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $24.98 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.