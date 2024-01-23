Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HOMB opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

