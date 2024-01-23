Barclays Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.73.

FRT opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

