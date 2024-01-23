Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of VCTR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,602,000 after buying an additional 191,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 292,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 430,131 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

