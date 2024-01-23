IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $14.36 on Friday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $784.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IMAX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

