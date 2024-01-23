StockNews.com Lowers Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $167.87 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average is $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 66.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

