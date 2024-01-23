TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TU opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

