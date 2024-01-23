Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.44. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

