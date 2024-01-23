Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after buying an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.