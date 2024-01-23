Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Bank of America started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.85 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,968,000 after acquiring an additional 198,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

