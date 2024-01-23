StockNews.com Downgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 1,089,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

