Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.30)-0.10 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

