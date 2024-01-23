Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFST

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.85. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 108,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.