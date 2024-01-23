Raymond James Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $65.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.83.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $9,764,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 137.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

